Easton woman indicted on charges involving the death of her infant son

EASTON, Maine (WAGM) -An Easton woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her infant son.

According to the Maine Attorney General’s Office, 28-year-old Mariah Dobbins was indicted by a grand jury on July 14th.

Court documents say Dobbins allegedly caused the death of one-year-old Jaden Raymond “recklessly or with criminal negligence” on March 19th in Presque Isle.

Charges weren’t filed until July 14th. Dobbins bail was set at $10,000 cash or $100,000 surety. Bail Conditions state that Dobbins is to have no contact with any children under 10 except for her son as approved by DHHS.

The documents state Raymond was a “family or household member” of Dobbins.

Raymond’s obituary states he was Dobbins’ son.

No other information including cause of death is being released at this time. WAGM will continue to follow this story.

