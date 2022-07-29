Dry Stretch of Weather Through Monday

Weather on the Web 7-29-22 AM
By Vanessa Symonick
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday! We have officially made it to the end of the work week. Waking up this morning, we had a rainy start to the day. Across the county most of us saw just under a quarter of an inch of rain since midnight. Our jackpot area was in Millinocket where they picked up almost an inch of rain. That was where we saw those heavier downpours. We definitely could use the rain as some of us are in a drought currently. That was all thanks to a low pressure system now moving off to our north. The rain will be exiting the region by mid morning and making way for some nicer weather ahead as high pressure will be in control. Dewpoints are in the low to mid 60s, so the air is feeling quite muggy and as we head into Saturday and Sunday, we hang onto those dewpoints in the mid 60s.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM)

High temperatures today will reach the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s overnight continuing that pattern of lows in the 50s. Not as cool as we were overnight on Wednesday, but still cool for this time of year. Winds will be out of the southwest. By Tuesday, we get into a pattern of wet weather. Check back with us headed into the mid half of the work week for updated timing on that.

Tonight's Lows
Tonight's Lows(WAGM)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day and enjoy the weekend!

