Isolated to Scattered Showers Possible Tomorrow; More Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. After another round of showers and heavier downpours moved through during the overnight hours, I figured this would be a good time to talk about the drought situation across the state. Keep in mind the survey for drought conditions is done on Tuesdays, with results published Thursdays. This week’s drought conditions report shows just about the entire county avoiding any sort of drought conditions. This is thanks to close to average rainfall that we’ve seen this month, as well as the surplus of rainfall that we had going into the summer. The rest of the state isn’t faring as well with moderate drought conditions now present for a good portion of the southern and central parts of the state. We’ll have to continue to monitor conditions as they continue to worsen to our south, but right now we’re still doing okay in terms of staying out of a drought here in the county.

This Week's Drought Monitor (WAGM-TV)

Speaking of rainfall, looking at some of the rainfall reports from last night into this morning, most places saw lower end rainfall amounts with this system. Some spots that got stuck under heavier downpours for longer periods of time through the overnight hours did pick up more in the way of rainfall, but generally most spots had rainfall totals between a quarter to half an inch or rain. Places further north and south through the county do appear to have gotten less rain, as one of the heavier bands of rain setup over the central part of the county, but overall rainfall amounts provided enough rain to keep the ground saturated.

Rainfall Reports From Last Night (WAGM-TV)

A look at satellite and radar this evening shows the low pressure system that brought the cold front through the region still sitting to our north and west. Notice how it has a bigger spin to it overall. As this low pressure system continues to weaken, a new one is beginning to form just to our north and west. As the two systems transfer energy in between each other, we’ll see a weak wave of energy move over the region during the day tomorrow, providing enough instability to spark off some showers during the late morning and continuing into the early afternoon. Showers look to quickly taper off as high pressure builds into the region from the west. This will provide a couple nice days of weather for Sunday and Monday, before more shower chances move back in for Tuesday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

For a more detailed look at the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.