Power crews work to determine reason for power outage in Aroostook County

By WAGM News
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - An investigation has been launched into power outages affecting more than 2000 homes in Aroostook County. Versant Power crews are on site. The outage is affecting approximately 2,500 customers. According to Versant Power, once the cause has been found, crews will work safely and as quickly as possible to make the repairs necessary to restore power to everyone affected.

Versant reminds the public not to touch downed power lines or a tree in contact with a power line. And motorists are encouraged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

