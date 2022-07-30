Chip Hafford goes viral on Tik Tok for his sharing journey to sobriety

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Presque Isle man recently went viral on the popular app Tik Tok for sharing his journey to sobriety. News Source 8 Isaac Potter caught up with Chip Hafford and has more on his journey.

This is Chip Hafford. Hafford recently made a decision that after being an alcoholic for most of his life, enough was enough.

Hafford says “I woke up one morning and I felt very very sick. And it took me to have a really bad scare feeling like I was going to die to decide I was going to quit. I’ve tried to quit several times for other people, but not for myself, and this time I quit for myself. I don’t want my daughter losing her father, because he was an alcoholic.”

After making the decision, Hafford decided to post a video on his TikTok account. This started the sharing of this new journey with the community. That first video he posted received more than 12 thousands likes and more than 224 thousand views.

He explains “Most of my following knew that I drank heavily. Especially when we would go live, you know I was drinking beer heavily during the lives. A lot of the friends that I have associated with through TikTok, that’s what we did, we drank. It was more of me letting everybody know that I was going to try to better myself, and not just for myself but for my family and everyone around me. And then I started getting a lot of support, and I realized that there was a lot of people having the same problem that I was. So we very quickly built a big community of people opening up talking about their problems, and that’s what started me dumping out my alcohol.”

Hafford started posting everyday. On his third day, he posted a video of dumping out a number of beer cans he would normally drink on an average night. The now viral video has received more than 560 thousand likes, and more than 6 million views. Hundreds of thousands of people around the world have been commenting their support, along with sharing his story on their own Tik Tok accounts. Hafford says he couldn’t continue this journey without the support from his family and the community.

He adds “It hit me hard that I was going to have to be accountable for my actions and my words, and that there was going to be a lot of people watching me. So that gave me the courage to stick with it. And watching people in the comment sections, communicate, and open up and have conversations with each other and help one another. And a lot of people realizing they are not alone, that gave me a lot of incentive to keep going.”

Hafford says he has been seeing improvements in himself over these past few weeks. He reminds people not be so hard on themselves and if you are struggling with the same battle to not be afraid to reach out for help.

Hafford explains “You’re not in this alone, there is people out there that are struggling that sometimes just a I’m proud of you can go a long ways. It’s going to a hard battle, but if you really want it you can do it.”

Hafford plans to continue to share his journey through Tik Tok. Isaac Potter News Source 8.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.