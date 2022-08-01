Shots fired in Stockholm prompts police presence

STOCKHOLM, Maine (WAGM) -On the evening hours of July 31st, Aroostook County Sheriffs Office and Maine State Police responded to an apartment on North Main Street in Stockholm for shots fired. According to Sheriff Shawn Gillen, the situation turned into a barricaded subject. as of 9:30pm on July 31st the situation is still active and officers are on the scene.

WAGM will continue to follow this story and will provide more information as it becomes available.

