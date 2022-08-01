Sunshine Today Leads to Heavy Rain Tuesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We did have a beautiful weekend and that was all thanks to high pressure which has since exited our region to our southeast. We will have sunshine throughout today, but by Tuesday a low pressure system enters our region bringing some moderate to heavy bands of rain in the late afternoon and evening. I wouldn’t rule out a rumble of thunder either. The good news is that we will catch a break from the rain again by Wednesday. Dewpoints will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s making it feel muggy outside.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 80s across the region. Continuing that dry stretch of weather from this weekend. Just make sure you pack the sunscreen for any outdoor activities. That UV index is still high, so make sure you stay hydrated too. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s. While those lows will be fairly cool, you may want to still opt to use the AC because of those dewpoints in the low to mid 60s. It will make it feel muggy as you go to bed. As we look ahead into the next couple of days, today looks to be the pick day of the work week. After that, we appear to enter into what could be a rainy stretch of weather with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

For more details on the forecast tune in to today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the sunshine and have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.