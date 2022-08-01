Watching the Potential for Showers and Thunderstorms Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. I wanted to start off this evening by taking a look back at the month of July in review in terms of temperatures. Overall the month trended on the above average side thanks to the majority of the days high temperatures trending above average. We had 22 days with above average high temperatures. One thing to keep in mind is that in order to be considered above average, the temperature only had to be a degree warmer than the average, which ranged from 76 to 78 degrees over the entire month. You can also see towards the beginning of the month where temperatures were below average for the first full week, before the rest of the month was pretty much above average with the exception of the 26th.

The weather setup heading into this evening shows a low pressure system and cold front sitting off to our west. This will continue to advance east over the next 24 hours, and will be the primary driver for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Winds are expected to be out of the south southwest throughout the day, resulting in humid air moving into the region throughout the overnight hours tonight, and into the day Tuesday. Once this cold front passes through the region Tuesday night, winds will shift into the northwest, allowing for drier and cooler air to work its way into the region.

Hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows skies remaining partly cloudy throughout the overnight hours. At this point the majority of the computer models are indicating cloud cover moving back into the region during the early morning hours tomorrow, with the possibility of some scattered showers moving across the county during the morning commute. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 60s across the county. Winds will be out of the southwest throughout the overnight hours, helping the cloud cover and muggier air to move into the region going into tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning looks to bring the chance for isolated to scattered showers. At this point the shower activity looks confined to the northern half of the county during the morning hours, with some breaks in the clouds working into the region late morning and into the afternoon. Any sunshine will provide additional instability for showers and thunderstorms going late afternoon into the evening. While the risk for severe thunderstorms looks to be on the low side, the general risk for thunderstorms cannot be ruled out late afternoon heading into the evening hours.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your evening!

