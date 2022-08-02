452 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

276,449 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise once again in Maine.

The Maine CDC says 136 people are in the hospital with the virus.

12 people are in critical care.

Two people are on ventilators.

There are also 452 new cases of coronavirus, according to the Maine CDC. And three additional deaths- one resident each from York, Kennebec and Androscoggin counties.

These numbers reflect case data since Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baron
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after ‘Shots Fired’ leads to barricaded subject in Stockholm
Keylianis Isaac's 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis was shot in the hand following a wedding...
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
Craig Cope, the 80-year-old convenience store owner, suffered a heart attack as the result of...
Caught on camera: 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robber
Easton woman indicted on charges involving the death of her infant son
Chip Hafford goes viral on Tik Tok for sharing his journey to sobriety
Chip Hafford goes viral on Tik Tok for his sharing journey to sobriety

Latest News

Medical Monday
Medical Monday Vaccines
Medical Monday
Medical Monday Vaccines
Federal commission to discuss increasing minimum size of caught lobsters
SAMH PKG
Student athletes and Mental Health