Bikers/Runners hit the trails at the Nordic Trail Festival

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend at the Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center for the Nordic Trail Festival. News Source’s 8 Isaac Potter was there and has the story.

Many enjoyed the beautiful weather in the County this weekend by watching and taking part in the annual Nordic Trail Festival in Presque Isle. The festival celebrated their 17th year of the event. The event kicked off Friday with a Downhill Race, and the “Short” Track World Championships. Then on Saturday, the festival had the Youth Mountain Bike and Trail Running races, along with the 6-hour mountain bike, hike/trail run, and relay races. Mike Chasse, one of the event organizers, says this event wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers.

Chasse says “There is a tremendous amount of volunteer work that goes into putting this event. We got a great committee of people, and lots of folks from the community really stepped up to make this venue look special and make the event what it is.”

Many people from different areas in the state take part in this event. David Goodrich, participated in the 6 hour hike/trail run, and says it was great to see familiar faces taking part in the event.

Goodrich explains “First of all it’s nice to see friends and running family and the people who we have competed with, trained with, that’s the first thing. Then second of all for me, it’s the challenge. It’s really just getting out there, and enjoying myself, pushing myself to the next level.”

Not only was this event fun for the adults, it was also a lot of fun for the kids.

Noah Levesque: “My favorite part was having fun here with my friends.”

Deklan Taylor: “Mine was just was racing, and making sure everyone has a good time.”

Liam Levesque: “Mine was having fun. Biking is not just about winning, it’s about having fun.”

The event looks to continue on for many more years to come. Racing, biking, and having fun with friends and family. Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.