Federal commission to discuss increasing minimum size of caught lobsters

The Maine Lobstermen’s association says these regulations would be ill-timed
(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WMTW) - A federal commission on Tuesday will discuss increasing the minimum size of lobsters caught in the Gulf of Maine to be kept or sold.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission will discuss a proposed increase in the minimum size by one-eighth of an inch from three and a quarter inches up to three and three-eighths.

The commission said the proposed rule would be intended to protect the lobster population as the number of juvenile lobsters has decreased in recent years, though it says that lobster stock is not depleted and overfishing is not currently occurring.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association said while it agrees with the logic behind the rule, the timing is difficult due to the recent federal regulations on fishing gear.

“Working to preserve a healthy lobster stock is a core value of Maine’s lobstering industry and is passed down from generation to generation,” said MLA Executive Director Patrice McCarron. “However, MLA is concerned with the proposed timing. Any changes to lobster minimum and maximum size now could make it even more difficult for hardworking lobstermen who are already grappling with new federal rules.”

If the commission adopts the new rule, it would be implemented gradually through 2025 when it would be fully adopted.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baron
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after ‘Shots Fired’ leads to barricaded subject in Stockholm
Keylianis Isaac's 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis was shot in the hand following a wedding...
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
Craig Cope, the 80-year-old convenience store owner, suffered a heart attack as the result of...
Caught on camera: 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robber
Easton woman indicted on charges involving the death of her infant son
Chip Hafford goes viral on Tik Tok for sharing his journey to sobriety
Chip Hafford goes viral on Tik Tok for his sharing journey to sobriety

Latest News

Medical Monday
Medical Monday Vaccines
Medical Monday
Medical Monday Vaccines
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to the Maine CDC
452 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
SAMH PKG
Student athletes and Mental Health