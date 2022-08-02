Frenchville Fire Department celebrates 75 years

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Frenchville Fire Department celebrated a major milestone over the weekend.

The Frenchville Fire Department celebrated its 75th anniversary. On Saturday, many gathered at the fire department for an open house. Then later on in the day, the public enjoyed a Social Hour and a Dinner and Dancing. Andrew Guerrette of the Frenchville Fire Department says it means a lot to be a part of the team, and celebrate this milestone.

Guerrette says ”I joined Frenchville Fire Department back in 2017, I was a firefighter before that on a department down state. So I had joined and this fire department is really my home. I joke around the guys because we talk about the fire house, and I said we made this fire house to a fire home, so it was kind of fun. It’s almost like a brotherhood, we work together, we train together, we improve each other, our goal is to build a team that no one knows who the leader is. That is our goal here at Frenchville Fire Department. "

The Fire Department ended their celebration on Sunday with a Mass at Saint Luce Church and a parade through the town.

