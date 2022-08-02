Lower Humidity and Plenty of Sunshine Expected Tomorrow Before More Showers and Storms Thursday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. This evening’s weather setup shows a low pressure system and cold front currently making its way through the region. This is providing the instability to spark of some of these showers and thunderstorms across the state. As this cold front continues to progress east throughout the overnight hours tonight, skies will begin to clear out as drier air works its way into the region. This will ultimately lead to a better day in store for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. This is sadly short-lived, as we’re watching another low pressure system further to our west, that looks to bring more showers and storms to the county for Thursday, and continuing into early Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows the shower activity as it continues to come to an end. Skies look to quickly clear out throughout the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of tomorrow, leaving us with a nice start to the day of mostly sunny skies. Clear skies throughout the overnight hours also work in our favor to help temperatures fall back a bit more by tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the lower to mid 50s for most spots. Once winds shift into the northwest, drier and cooler air will work into the region allowing for temperatures to fall back as much as they’re expected to. Dew points over the next couple of days look to be on a bit of a roller coaster ride. By tomorrow morning, most spots will see dew points in the upper 40s and lower 50s. This is dry and comfortable air working back into the region for the day tomorrow. Sadly this dry air looks to be short-lived, as we’re expecting the humidity to begin to build back into the region for the day Thursday, and it looks to stick around into the morning hours of Friday. Hour by hour throughout the day tomorrow shows plenty of sunshine expected across the region. We could see a few clouds begin to stream into the region during the late evening hours, but I think the majority of the cloud cover holds off until the early morning hours of Thursday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.