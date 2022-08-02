Medical Monday Vaccines

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and this year the push is to have people get caught up on any immunizations they may have missed during the pandemic. People know about flu and covid-19 immunizations but Julie Tutt, manager of quality and infection prevention at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says there are other vaccinations to stay up to date with.

“Definitely DTap vaccine; tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough. Whooping cough is still something that circulates in the United States, and can definitely pass it on to our kids or if we have grand kids, pass it on to the grandkids. So, it’s really important that we stay up to date with that.”

Along with DTap, flu, and covid-19 immunizations; there is an additional immunization Tutt recommends for students who will be attending college.

Tutt says, “When you think of college students, I really think of meningitis vaccine. The meningococcal vaccine because these students are going back, if they’re living on campus, they’re going to be in dormitories, so they live in close contact with other students, and that’s something we’ve seen in colleges.”

Tutt also recommends if you are over the age of 65 or immuno compromised getting the pneumococcal vaccine and the Shingrix vaccine. Tutt adds if you don’t have a primary care physician or medical records, but aren’t sure about your vaccination status, you can still find your vaccination records for the state you were vaccinated in.

“So, you can always reach out to the department of health through the state, see how you can access that immunization database, that way you can get your immunization record that way.” Tutt says.

If you aren’t up to date or have questions about vaccinations you can contact your primary care physician.

