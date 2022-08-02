Memphis man, woman used stolen credit card to buy guns, police say

According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with the firearms to be...
According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with the firearms to be picked up at Wilco Tactical.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police say a stolen credit card was used to buy several guns online.

According to police, the credit card was reported stolen on July 29, with $2,597 on the victim’s card charged for firearms to be picked up at Wilco Tactical in Arlington.

WMC reports on Aug. 1 that several suspects showed up at Wilco to pick up the firearms.

Instead of leaving with the five weapons, the pair left in handcuffs.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Trya Hall, said Tarajae Dorsey recruited her to pick up the firearms because he was not 21. Hall told police she took another person with her to the gun store, 20-year-old Keveon Ware.

Hall is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful use of a credit debit card and criminal attempted theft of property, while Ware faces the same charges.

Dorsey told police that he bought the firearm online with credit card numbers he found in a purse. It’s unclear what charges he faces.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baron
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after ‘Shots Fired’ leads to barricaded subject in Stockholm
Two-Vehicle accident in Fort Kent sends one driver to hospital.
Keylianis Isaac's 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis was shot in the hand following a wedding...
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
Craig Cope, the 80-year-old convenience store owner, suffered a heart attack as the result of...
Caught on camera: 80-year-old store owner shoots would-be robbery suspect
Easton woman indicted on charges involving the death of her infant son

Latest News

Select bus drivers in Mississippi are being retrained after a kindergartner was abandoned at a...
Changes coming to school district after child left alone at bus stop: ‘It could have been tragic’
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
Rescue efforts continue as Kentucky brace for more rain
After the rain comes the heat in flooded Kentucky towns