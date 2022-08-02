Showers and Storms Today Leads to a Break in the Humidity

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had sunshine around for most of the day. Unfortunately, we will be losing the sunshine today as some rain will be entering the area just in time for the evening commute. A cold front is situated right over Montreal and Quebec right now where we see the leading edge of those heavier downpours. Dewpoints right now are still in the low 60s. Unfortunately, they will continue to climb throughout the day. We will be transitioning to that more tropical like feel to the air. By lunch time, those dewpoints climb even further into the low 70s. The upper 60s to low 70s stick with us through the evening commute too. The good news is by the overnight hours, they take a bit of a tumble. We will be back to a more comfortable feel to the air even featuring dewpoints in the upper 40s to low 50s which is something we haven’t seen in quite a while.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Skies will remain overcast though with some more showers into far western portions of the county by mid morning. By lunch, we are watching some heavier downpours in places like Clayton Lake and Allagash. I wouldn’t rule out a couple rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Just keep an eye on the sky and remember when thunder roars, head indoors. By mid afternoon the heavier bands come into far eastern portions of the county. The evening commute features some heavier downpours into Washington county and far southern Aroostook county. Just have the umbrella handy. Most of it is out of the region by late evening. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. Lows tonight will drop into the low to mid 50s after those showers and storms come through. High temperatures tomorrow will continue to be in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine making a return to the area.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

For more details on today’s forecast, be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Stay weather aware today and have a great day!

