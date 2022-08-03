Heat and Humidity Return Tomorrow with Shower and Thunderstorm Chances

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. It was a cool start across the county this morning thanks to clear skies and drier air moving into the region during the overnight hours. Low temperatures this morning fell back into the lower to mid 40s for some spots over northern and western parts of the county, where dew points were also able to fall back into the lower to mid 40s. Across the rest of the county, low temperatures this morning fell back into the lower to mid 50s, with the mid 50s mainly over far Southern Aroostook, with lower 50s more common across the rest of the county.

This Morning's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

A look at the weather setup this evening shows high pressure currently sitting overhead. This is what brought the nice and dry weather to the region during the day today, and will continue to provide dry weather to the region during the overnight hours tonight. A low pressure system back to our north and west looks to bring a series of fronts through the region both Thursday and Friday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going through the next 36 hours, the warm front currently situated to our west, will continue to progress east throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. By tomorrow morning, the front looks to be moving through the state, bringing with it southwesterly winds and muggier air working back into the region throughout the day. This front also looks to provide some energy to spark of some showers and thunderstorms late afternoon and into the evening hours. As a cold front approaches from the west, it’s slow to move into the region during the day Friday. Once the front passes through, skies will begin to clear out as winds shift into the northwest and drier air works in for an even briefer time.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on your forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.