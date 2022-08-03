Houlton Rec Department holds Peanut Carnival parade after two year hiatus

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Until the Covid 19 Pandemic, the Houlton Rec Department summer camp program “Just for Kids” hosted its annual Peanut Carnival every August. After a two year hiatus due to COVID, the carnival is back!

Marie Carmichael, Houlton Recreation Department director, says “So today we have the parade, and then on Thursday from 6:00-7:30 we have the peanut carnival. And that’s where all the kids, we have 40 or so games. So you purchase your bag of peanuts to come in, and you play all the games with the peanuts. Then following that at 8:00 that evening in the Rec Center gym, we have the crowning of our Peanut King and Queen.”

Carmichael says this tradition has been going on for more than 65 years, and says the parade is always a great way for the kids to show off their costumes and bikes in downtown Houlton.

Carmichael explains “We’re pretty excited to have it back, the kids have been looking forward to it. We have a few kids that haven’t experienced the parade at all, because of the two years off. So yeah we are pretty excited that it is back.”

The parade started from the Houlton Rec Department, then went through downtown Market Square in Houlton.

Alison Fagnant: “What I really like about the event is you get to walk and see your friends who come and watch you. You also get to see everybody with all of these amazing costumes.”

Carter Carmichael: “My favorite part about walking in the parade, was seeing all the cool costumes and handing out peanuts.”

Isaac McPhee: “My favorite part of it was I got to throw peanuts and I got to walk. And I saw my cousin and baby sister.”

Presley Goodwin: “My favorite part is watching how the carnival has grown and the parade has grown over many years. And it’s fun walking in the parade, and looking at kids and see how they took interest in it.”

Having fun with friends and enjoying the summer. A fun way to end the “Just for Kids” summer program.

Isaac Potter, News Source 8.

