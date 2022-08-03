Perfect Day as High Pressure Builds In Paired with Lower Dewpoints

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we had a cold front come through prompting some heavier downpours and showers throughout the county. Some of us even had some rumbles of thunder and lightning build into the region. The rain activity is now off to our east. The good news is high pressure is now in control to our north and we have a beautiful day today full of sunshine. Dewpoints are in that more comfortable state in the low to mid 50s. Out to our west dewpoints are even below 50. We hang onto the low 50s throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. It’s not until the overnight hours where we see them transition to a muggier feel to the air. They will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s. Sadly, we will be increasing those dewpoints even further within the next couple of days making the air feel tropical.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

High temperatures today top out in the upper 70s, right around the average high for this time of year. Pack the sunscreen for any outdoor activities as that UV index will be on the higher side. Your lows tonight across the county will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be great weather for grilling too. Clouds will eventually build into the region into the overnight hours. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s across the region as showers and storms build into the region. I wouldn’t be surprised if some places see temperatures get over the 90 degree mark.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

For more details on today’s forecast be sure to tune in to the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday!

