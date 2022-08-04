13-year-old girl in custody for setting fires at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas police say

Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.
Nellis Air Force Base as seen on Sept. 10, 2020.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl is in police custody for setting multiple fires over the weekend at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, police said.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to Nellis Air Force Base around 9:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of several buildings on fire.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was taken into custody. She is being held at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials did not detail the extent of the damage or provide further information.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-Vehicle accident in Fort Kent sends one driver to hospital.
Pictures show what was left of grandfather Steven Wild's truck after veering off the road and...
Man saves grandfather, 3 grandkids from fiery car crash
Baron
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after ‘Shots Fired’ leads to barricaded subject in Stockholm
Houlton Rec Department holds Peanut Carnival parade after two year hiatus
Houlton Rec Department holds Peanut Carnival parade after two year hiatus
Republicans and Democrats battled it out on the baseball field Thursday night.
Republicans sweep Democrats 10-0 in Congressional Baseball Game

Latest News

Beginning Aug. 8, fans can enjoy six pumpkin spice doughnuts and beverages, including new...
Krispy Kreme brings back fall favorites earlier than ever
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence
A recent discovery by dive teams found coins, jewels and gemstones that previously belonged to...
Divers find buried treasure in Bahamas from ship that sank 366 years ago
The effect of wind on palm trees is seen in this file photo. Experts still expect an...
Forecasters trim hurricane season outlook a bit, still busy