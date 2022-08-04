Clouds Build Into the Region with Afternoon Showers and Storms

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. It was a beautiful start to this morning with fewer clouds and a gorgeous sunrise. Eventually, we will see an increase in clouds through the course of the morning. That is because we have some scattered showers and storms entering the region by this afternoon and in time for your evening commute. Those storms will be courtesy of a warm front making its way through the region. Across the area, most of the county has dewpoints in the upper 50s to low 60s. They are fairly comfortable for the time being, but that will change as we get through today and even into the rest of this week. As we head into the afternoon they will be back up into the low to mid 70s transitioning to a muggier feel and it stays that way until later on tomorrow morning.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, we will start to see the very first of those showers in far northern portions of the county by mid morning. The heavier bulk of showers don’t arrive until right after the morning commute in far western parts of the county. We can see them start to build into eastern portions of the county just before lunch time. Just after lunch, showers become more scattered, so you will just want to keep an eye on the sky. If you do have to head outside just remember to have the umbrella handy. Just before the evening commute rain becomes a bit moderate for parts of the county. Overnight we are left with a few scattered downpours in far eastern portions of the county. Beyond that, I don’t expect much of anything in the way of rain activity. By Friday morning, skies are just overcast until things clear out in the afternoon bringing us sunshine. The sunshine will last until Sunday when a front comes through prompting some more showers and storms. That takes us into what appears to be a stormy stretch of days. Be sure to check back with us into the first part of next week and we will have an updated timing on those.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

High temperatures today be in the upper 80s to even low 90s. Average high this time is around 77, so we will be well above average for this time of year. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s across the region as those heavier downpours fill in across the region. High temperatures tomorrow will fall into the upper 70s to low 80s across the region.

Tonight's Lows (WAGM)

For more details on today’s forecast be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your day!

