A Transition Day Tomorrow Leads to A Hot and Humid Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front currently sitting off to our west. This will be the primary driver for our weather during the day tomorrow, but also briefly provides us with some relief from the humidity before that begins to build back in for the weekend. High pressure takes control of our weather for Saturday, and allows winds to shift into the southwest. This will quickly bring a return to the humidity across the region, and this time it looks to stick with us through early next week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the next couple of days with dew points. Going throughout the overnight hours tonight and into the morning hours of Friday, a cold front will slowly make its way through the county. At this point the front looks to advance far enough south to provide drier air to much of the region by the late afternoon and evening hours of Friday. This dry air is short-lived, as we’re watching more muggy air moving back in for Saturday as winds shift back into the southwest. While Saturday looks to be nice in terms of sunshine, it won’t be as nice with the higher humidity. The humidity looks to stick around throughout the day Sunday, with some relief from the humidity finally expected for the beginning of the work week. Going hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows the thunderstorms chances look to be more on the scattered side based on the current computer model runs. I still think the risk is there for everyone to see a shower or storm, but we’ll continue to monitor this threat over the next couple of hours. By the time we get into the morning hours of Friday, clouds will be overspreading the region. I can’t rule out the chance for a few isolated showers during the morning hours, but those will break apart going throughout the morning and into the early afternoon. It’s during the early afternoon that we’ll begin to see the clouds break apart as well, leading to some sunshine late in the day. Skies clear out throughout the overnight hours, and that’s what sets us up for mostly sunny skies during the day Saturday.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening, and stay cool!

