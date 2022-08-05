Catalytic Converter Theft Law Goes into Effect August 8th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A new law will soon go into effect cracking down on Catalytic Converter thefts.

The law, which goes into effect Monday, August 8th requires new and used vehicles sold by a dealer in the state to have the VIN number engraved on the catalytic converter. The law also requires any catalytic converter that is bought or sold by a recycler to also include the vehicle’s VIN number.

“Unfortunately, in some vehicles the catalytic converter is fairly easy to remove. Thieves can get in and get out pretty quickly and unfortunately traditionally manufacturers have not marked the catalytic converter with any identifying markers like the car’s VIN number. So once that catalytic converter is removed its virtually impossible to track it down. That all will change with this new law.”

The punishment for violations of this law range anywhere from a Class E to a Class C Crime depending on specific circumstances. Aggravated Possession of Defacing of Catalytic Converters is a Class C crime which is punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine. WAGM will have more regarding this new law on a future edition of Newsource8.

