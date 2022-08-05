County AG Report: Northern Maine Fair

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Northern Maine Fair has kicked off its 167th year, with a different focus from years past. In this weeks County AG Report, we’ve got a sneak peak at this years fair and a look at how the Northern Maine Fair is highlighting Aroostook County Agriculture.

“Well the focus this year is changes. We’ve done a lot of neat things we think are really going to be great for the fair goer and for our community and to promote our mission which is to promote our agriculture and forestry and natural resources and our history.”

Linwood Winslow, President of the Northern Maine Fair says that highlighting Aroostook County’s agrarian and forestry roots drives home what the fair is really all about.

“This fair is 167 years old, its actually older than that, but this will be our 167th fair. And we are trying to change and adapt to a shrinking population focus more on the agriculture and the education, and the fun. We’re really excited about our new things, we’ve opened up the first and second turns of our racetrack, we’re going to have a lot of equipment on display, we’re going to have more music but out behind the commercial exhibition building we have built a brand new exhibit that we call Little Lumberjacks at the fair, its basically a replica of our Little Farmers at the fair only focused entirely on the forestry industry.”

In addition, they will also have several extension talks focusing on a variety of agriculture based topics, Monster Truck rides, Truck and tractor pulling and more.

“We’ve got lots of animals, fair food, little farmers at the fair, antiques, 4h, we’ve just got a lot going on this year.”

Winslow understands that many may be surprised to not see carnival rides towering over the midway, however he says there’s plenty of things to do, see and enjoy for all ages at the latest incarnation of the Northern Maine Fair, and hopes the community sees the value.

“There’s very few things left in this area that are 167 years old and it’s important to help us keep it going and as we evolve to what the community can afford to have each year with the shrinking population and the things that we can put together we’re just very thankful to live where we live in a community that supports what we do.”

The Northern Maine Fair Runs from Thursday August 4th to Sunday, August 7th.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

