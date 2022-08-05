First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Aroostook County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in Aroostook County.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah confirmed the case in an interview with WAGM. This now brings the state wide total to 3. Shah says the person is male. The patient is receiving treatment and is expected to recover.

“What folks need to know is a couple of things” Dr Shah said, “right now the monkeypox virus is different in many respect than to covid. Right now it is spreading in very limited populations and networks and not the broader population. and as a result of that, the risk of monkeypox to the broader and general public population is thought to be low”

Dr. Shah adds that unlike COVID which is spread through airborne particles, Monkeypox is spread through direct, skin to skin contact with infected sores and lesions. He says currently the most vulnerable population to get the disease is men who have sex with men. There is currently a vaccine developed but it is in short supply. Dr. Shah hopes with the Biden Administrations Declaration of monkeypox as a public health emergency, they are able to secure more vaccines for people in the at-risk groups.

