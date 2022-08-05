Fort Kent Rec Department opens new mini golf course

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent Rec Department has constructed a mini golf course for the community to use. News Source 8′s Isaac Potter has the story.

Over the past few weeks, the Fort Kent community has been coming out to try a new miniature golf course in the town. The Fort Kent Rec Department recently built a new mini golf course to help bring kids and the community together.

Jason Nadeau, Rec Director for the Town of Fort Kent, says “It’s been an exciting little addition to our pool area. We put it next to here, so that the kids when they were tired of swimming a little bit. They would have another option to come out here and play a little mini golf. As well we started selling a little bit of inside concessions with ice cream and things like that. Just trying to make this place a little more active, and give a few more options for the town’s kids.”

Nadeau says the course came in two-by-two pieces and took a few days to construct. He mentions that this has been something that the rec department has been wanting to do.

Jason Nadeau: “This was all funds from our reserves that we have had over the years. What we did was looking for something new and exciting to offer to the residents. We try a little nine hole course and go from there.”

The course is right next to the town pool and it allows families to spend some time together enjoying two different activities.

Jason Nadeau: “It’s 3 dollars to play, you get all your stuff inside. Inside the pool area there is an office area in which we have all the rental stuff. Score cards, pencils, everything right here, and then you just come down here. It’s open during the hours of pool operation right now. Once the pool is done for the season, we are thinking about moving it over to where we have our after school program at Jalbert Park and setting up some hours over there too. So that is the nice thing about this course being portable is we can set it up anywhere we feel like it.”

Working on the putting skills while enjoying time with friends.

Isaac Potter News Source 8.

