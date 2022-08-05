Jr Golf Tournament held in Presque Isle.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Junior golfers were on the course at Presque Isle Country Club today for the first Junior Invitational Golf Tournament held at the club in several years.

Matt Madore:” When I was a kid growing up in Aroostook County we had tons of Junior events in the County and Canada and all the surrounding golf courses. Over the years it has all gone away and since I have come back I have had such a big group of kids in my junior clinics and leagues that I decided to form a tournament to gives them a chance for some competition and to learn the rules of the game.”

22 golfers from first grade on up through High School took part in the tournament with varying tee boxes and number of holes played.

Madore:” High Schoolers are playing 18 holes from our white tees. The 8th and 7th grades playing nine holes from the white tees. As they do down the play five holes with the little first and second graders playing three holes from 100 yards.”

The number of junior golfers around the County is increasing thanks to Junior lessons and clinics.

Madore:” Just wanted to grow the game in the competitive spirit. Have fun we feed them lunch we give them tee prizes and then we have a mentor to go with every group to teach them the ins and outs and the rules of the game and the etiquette. How to mark your ball and tee it up.”

Madore’s goal is to have more of these Junior tournaments held around the County throughout the season.

Madore:” I am hoping that every golf course feeds off this and maybe starts their own little tournament and then we can have a series throughout the summer. It doesn’t have to be in the fall or the spring. Certainly, like the seniors do. They go from course to course and every course has an open championship around the County. I am hoping to have a junior championship and get the ball rolling.”

Here are the list of winners.

Michael Bruce won the HIgh School division with a 74.

Isaac Manion won the 7th 8th grade group.

Wilder Young was the winner in the 5th and 6th grade division.

Grant Eastman won the 3rd and 4th grade competition

and Brantley Nemer won the 1st and second grade tournament.

