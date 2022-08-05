A Mostly Sunny Saturday as Humidity Returns; Shower and Thunderstorm Chances Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Stepping out the door this morning wasn’t as great as we were still dealing with mostly cloudy skies and higher humidity, but as a cold front as slowly worked its way through the region during the day, we’ve seen winds shift into the north, allowing for drier air to begin to work back into the region. This return of dry air is very brief, as we’ll see the humidity return during the day Saturday as winds shift back into the southwest. This southwesterly flow remains with us during the overnight hours and into the day Sunday, as we’ll see our next cold front approach the region and move through during the afternoon hours of Sunday. Once this cold front passes, drier air returns to the region for the beginning of the work week.

Timing out future dew points, dry air continues to spill into the region from the north. This will leave us with a dry start to the day tomorrow with most spots seeing dew points falling back into the lower to mid 50s. This is short-lived, as muggier air begins to works its way back into the region during the morning hours of Saturday. By the afternoon, dew points will be back up into the lower to mid 60s, before approaching the upper 60s and lower 70s by the evening hours. This tropical like humidity holds onto the region during the day Sunday until the passage of the cold front. Once that cold front passes through, dew points fall back into the 40s as very dry air works back in for the beginning of the work week. Going hour by hour throughout the day tomorrow shows plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day. A few clouds are possible going throughout the day, but nothing to put a damper on the nice weather throughout the day. Heading into the overnight hours, a few clouds begin to move back into the region, but only enough to make skies partly cloudy. This results in Sunday starting off similar to Saturday with plenty of sunshine, but by the afternoon a cold front will be approaching, sparking off a line of showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. At this point the activity doesn’t look to feature any risk for severe weather, but I’ll keep an eye on this going throughout the weekend, and will provide updates on Facebook if warranted.

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your weekend!

