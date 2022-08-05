Sunshine Builds in this Afternoon and Will Continue Through Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. Some of us had some showers and storms move through the area overnight and that was thanks to a front that has now passed to our east. We are starting the morning off with some clouds but those will break away as a high pressure passes to our southeast. A low pressure system off to our west will be our next rain maker for Sunday afternoon into Monday. Dewpoints are in the upper 60s to low 70s. It was another one of those nights where the air conditioning was definitely needed. We will transition into a more comfortable feel later on this morning with dewpoints getting into the upper 40s to even low 50s. It will be a great night to open the windows and let some fresh air in overnight. However that break in the humidity will be short lived, so enjoy the comfortable air while you can. By lunch time on Saturday, they will climb back up into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, by early afternoon, far northern portions of the county will be the first to see the sun. By the evening commute, all of us will be clearing out. A great evening for outdoor activities and for grilling too. The clear skies will continue throughout the overnight hours and into tomorrow. High temperatures today will reach into the upper 70s to low 80s across the region. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s. I would not be surprised if some of us reach into the low 90s in far southern portions of Aroostook county and into Washington county. High temperatures on Sunday will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s across the region. I do think we will be dry throughout most of the morning and early afternoon, as we head into the evening hours, that’s when we start what appears to be a rainy stretch of weather. Check back with us throughout next week as we time those shower chances out for you. Highs will start to fall by Tuesday into the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

For more details on today’s forecast, be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful weekend!

