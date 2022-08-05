Van Buren Fire and Ambulance Train For Helicopter Evacuation

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

Residents of the Town of Van Buren may have noticed a helicopter flying a little low this past weekend.

The Maine Forest Service partnered with The Van Buren Fire and Ambulance to provide helicopter evacuation familiarization training to their crews at the former Gateway Elementary School. Amy Dionne, Chief of Van Buren Ambulance Service says, the training will help the firefighters and paramedics be better prepared in the event that Lifeflight is necessary.

“So we don’t get too many calls for lifeflight on scenes but it’s being talk about more since we’ve had a few big accidents in the past year or so to actually use those resources. He gave us some really good pointers about landing zones and how they like stuff setup. This kind of opens up those conversations of “Do we need the helicopter on scene?” And we’re so far from our hospitals, 20 – 25 minutes and even trauma centers and stuff. We’re not used to helicopters up here so.”

Dionne says they are coordinating a hands on training exercise in the near future, where their knowledge will be put to the test evacuating a simulated patient.

