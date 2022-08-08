Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile. Britain’s Cabinet Office published Friday Dec. 27, 2019, the list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and also for her charitable work supporting cancer research.(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who starred in the film “Grease” and had several hit songs over her career, has died at the age of 73, her official Facebook page announced Monday.

Her husband, John Easterling, said in the post that she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he said. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Newton-John had already found success and won a Grammy for her music when the 1978 movie “Grease” made her a superstar. Along with the film, the soundtrack featuring several songs she performed also became a huge hit.

Selling more than 100 million albums in her lifetime, she had several No. 1 hits, including “Physical,” and won four Grammys, her official site states.

She is survived by her husband; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Aroostook County
Cat Conv Theft Law
Catalytic Converter Theft Law Goes into Effect August 8th
Autocross and Land Speed events take over the Loring Runways this weekend.
Two Events will be held on Loring Runway this weekend
Fischer Hricko, 13, needed at least 10 stitches on his upper lip after he was bitten by what is...
Boy, 13, attacked after coming face-to-face with shark
County AG Report - Northern Maine Fair
County AG Report: Northern Maine Fair

Latest News

The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers
FILE - A giant tarp, bottom, covers a section of rubble where search and rescue personnel have...
Judge: property sale will pay fallen Florida condo’s taxes
President Joe Biden is shown on his way to Kentucky. He emphasized that politics have no place...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help