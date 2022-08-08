Clouds Increase this Afternoon as Widespread Rain Arrives Tonight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. Overnight we saw some rain move through the area. That was all thanks to a front that came through. There is another line of showers and downpours to our west thanks to a stationary front that stretches as far west as Kansas. Our next chance for some breaks in the clouds will be on Wednesday. Dewpoints are in that dry state. Places in far northern portions of our county are even seeing dewpoints in the upper 40s to low 50s. The rest of the county has dewpoints in the mid to upper 50s. Luckily they will remain in that more comfortable state throughout the day. By breakfast time, dewpoints will fall slightly into the low to mid 50s. Just after lunch and into the evening commute, they rise a little into the mid 50s. They remain that way through the overnight hours.

High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 60s across the region which is below the average high temperature for this time of year. Timing out the rest of today for you, the bulk of those showers will be positioned towards far southern portions of Aroostook county and into northern Washington county this morning. I do think far Northern portions of the county will be able to remain dry throughout the morning. By lunch time, any rain will become more moderate. Just before your evening commute, everyone gets in on the rain. Some heavier bands do set themselves up as we get further on into the late evening. Rain will continue on through the overnight hours and into early tomorrow morning. Clouds will be with us throughout the course of tomorrow. We will be getting some beneficial rain too from this system. By 10 pm, some places will have already picked up close to a half of an inch of rain in far western portions of the county. By tomorrow morning, we will see totals near two inches in places to our south and just over an inch throughout the county. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 50s across the county. Tomorrow, highs will only reach into the mid to upper 60s. There will be chances of showers moving through the area, but they will be more isolated.

For more details on today’s forecast be sure to tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

