Heavy Rainfall Expected Overnight Tonight Leads to Flooding Concerns

Weather on the Web 8-08-22 PM
By Rob Koenig
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure system and stationary front currently splitting the state in half in terms of weather. Through the southern part of the state, hot and humid weather has continued throughout the day as sunshine did make an appearance further south. For us, we’ve been stuck on the cold side of the system, leading to showers this morning, and a lack of sunshine during the afternoon keeping temperatures on the cooler side.

This Evening's Weather Setup
This Evening's Weather Setup

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the county through noon tomorrow. This is thanks to the heavy rainfall that’s expected through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning that could cause some flooding concerns in some of the lower lying areas. Remember that it is NEVER safe to drive through a flooded roadway, so make sure to turn around if you do come across one.

Current Weather Alerts
Current Weather Alerts

Going throughout the next 36 hours, the low pressure system bringing us the rain tries to advance north during the overnight hours and into Tuesday. A weak area of high pressure to our north and east will begin to strengthen during the day Tuesday, pushing the low pressure system back to our south. While this keeps us on the cloudy side throughout the day tomorrow, it does keep the hot and humid air out of the region for the next few days. A closer look timing things out shower the heavier bands of showers pushing through during the overnight hours indicated by the yellows and oranges on the map. This heavier rain continues through the overnight hours and into the first part of tomorrow, before tapering off to scattered shower activity throughout the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures
Tomorrow's High Temperatures

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening and stay safe.

