PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Versant Power announced Thursday they would be seeking a 28% increase of their distribution rate on electricity bills for the Summer of 2023.

Both the Office of the Public Advocate, as well as Governor Janet Mills expressed doubt in Versant’s need for a rate increase, with Governor Mills calling on Versant to abandon the rate increase all together. WAGM reached out to Versant Power for comment regarding the lack of support for their proposed rate increase, Judy Long, Communications Manager for Versant Power had this to say:

“We know that no one likes to hear that their electricity bill is increasing, we’re very sympathetic to that and that’s why we work hard to manage our costs and make improvements in the most cost effective way possible. We’ve heard from customers that reliable service and good customer service matter more now than ever, and with our state increasingly looking for electricity to fill needs of heating and transportation as well as the needs of businesses and pleasure, we have a responsibility. And We don’t feel it would be right to shirk that responsibility and put off maintenance and improvements that need to be done today. We know that we need to keep them cost-effective and we need to think about being prudent, but we also know that it doesn’t work to just defer these costs and push them down the line.”

Long went on to say that the distribution rate is one of five portions of a customer’s electricity bill and Versant Power does not have the ability to change electricity rates on a whim. Long adds they expect a rigorous review of their processes from the Office of the Public Advocate and the Public Utilities Commission.

