Family Fun Day Brought Lots of Excitement In Littleton Over the Weekend

By Isaac Potter
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT
Littleton, Maine (WAGM) -Lots of excitement in Littleton this weekend.

The town of Littleton held a family fun day at the Littleton Museum. It was a fun-filled day of games, activities, demonstrations, and great food. Rebecca Smith, one of the event organizers says this is the second year of having the event in the town after last years event was a big success. She says this community makes this event special.

Rebecca Smith, Event Organizer- ”Well it’s really a small community, a very generous community. Just great to get everyone out and together. We are working on rebuilding the playground and that’s what this is for, to help that.”

The proceeds go towards rebuilding a new playground in the town of Littleton. Smith also mentions they look to continue this event in the future. It was a beautiful weekend to get the family together and have some fun.

