Island Falls celebrates 150 years

Island Falls, Maine (WAGM) -A busy week in Island Falls as the town celebrated a major milestone. NewsSource 8′s Isaac Potter was there as they celebrated 150 years.

”People gathered this week for the Island Falls 150th celebration. There were lots of exciting things going on in the community to celebrate the major milestone. Exciting things like a canoe/kayak race, volleyball tournament, tractor pulls, living history days, a concert, fireworks, and more. Rebecca Drew is a Historian and a member of the Island Falls Historical society and says that the 150th celebration means that the town is still enduring.

Rebecca Drew, Historian/Member of the Island Falls Historical Society- “We were here for the 100th in 1972, so to go on from there even though life has changed. Any celebration like this brings people together, brings people home from away, this is traditionally alumni week so we do normally celebrate on this weekend. But it has been special, it has been very special.”

Gregory Ryan is the president of the Island Falls Historical Society and has always been very passionate about the town. He says while Island Falls is a small town, there’s a strength within the community.

Gregory Ryan, President of the Island Falls Historical Society- “We’re smaller, but we are strong and we support each other. There is great support in this town like the Historical Society, and your schools and churches. It’s a great place.”

The week brought many people together, with the community talking to one another and sharing the many memories of growing up in this town.

Rebecca Drew, Historian/Member of the Island Falls Historical Society- “Just knowing people, feeling safe, feeling that the community was there for whatever the need was. I grew up here from age 2, and I enjoyed school, neighborhoods, playing with kids you grew up with.”

Even though Island Falls is a small town in Aroostook County, Ryan says that he wouldn’t be the person he is today without the town.

Gregory Ryan, President of the Island Falls Historical Society- “What makes this town special is the support you get when you are doing fundraisers or even like today. It’s not a fundraiser, it’s just the support of your town. People show up, they work, they support you financially in a time, if you need help, people are there. Churches are there, not just the one you are in, but the rest of them.”

The celebration ended Sunday with a parade in the town.”

Isaac Potter News Source 8.

