Isolated Showers Today Lead to Overcast Skies Through the Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We had some heavy rain move through the area overnight. In far eastern portions of the county, they picked up just over an inch of rain since midnight in Presque Isle. In western portions of the county, they picked up around a half inch in some places. That is because the bulk of the rain came through that area before midnight. We do need the rain in some places, but this was too much to receive all at once. That is why the national weather service had placed us in a flood watch overnight. All of this was courtesy of a low pressure system that stretched all the way across the country into the Midwest. We will have some more chances for rain today, but they will be isolated and won’t really add to our rainfall totals. Any shower that moves through will be short lived. Into the overnight hours, we will be left with some clouds blanketing the region. High pressure is in place to our south and that will allow us to see the sun in the near future.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Across the region, temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s. We won’t get much warmer than that as our highs will only top out in the low to mid 60s. Average high for this time of year is around 77, so we will be below average. Dewpoints remain in the low to mid 50s continuing that drier like feel to the air. And that will remain the case throughout the course of the day. By lunch time, dewpoints will be in the mid to upper 50s. Right before the evening commute, they reach right around 60 and that’s where they will peak today. As we head into the overnight hours, they drop down into the low to mid 50s.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 50s across the region. Tomorrow, the sun will finally make a return to the area by late afternoon. That is causing our highs to climb into the the low 70s. Thursday, those highs will get into the mid to upper 70s making a return to the average high for this time of year.

For more details on this morning’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.