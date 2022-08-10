Breaks in the Clouds Tomorrow Brings Slightly Warmer Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping out the door today it was another cloudy and gloomy day as the low pressure system that brought us rain showers and downpours throughout the overnight hours continues to sit to our south. Rainfall reports from yesterday shows that most spots picked up between an inch and a half to as much as two inches in some locations. Overall this was a good soaking rain that certainly helped to add to our yearly rainfall amounts.

Rainfall Reports From This Morning (WAGM-TV)

The weather setup this evening continues to show a low pressure system and stationary front sitting to our south. This front brought the scattered showers and downpours to the region during the overnight hours. As it continues to sit just to our south, it’s still close enough to the region to continue to provide cloud cover over the next 24 hours. This means we’ll be looking at a similar day to today stepping out the door tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies. I think tomorrow we’ll see a better chance of seeing some breaks in the clouds and some sunshine, however I think the sun will still be more on the limited side until we get to Thursday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going through the next few days, we’ll see clouds begin to break apart during the overnight hours tonight. I don’t expect them to break apart completely, so partly to mostly cloudy skies are still expected waking up tomorrow morning. Going throughout the day tomorrow it will be a battle between the clouds and sunshine throughout the day. Right now computer models are leaning more towards clouds winning out over the sunshine, but this uncertainty in the forecast this close means that only time will tell at this point. Right now the chances for showers look to remain low going through tomorrow. It’s not until we get to Thursday morning that we see a return to some sunshine. This sun works against itself providing the energy for instability and a line of showers and thunderstorms expected during the afternoon hours. We’re still a couple days away from this activity, but right now it looks like a well defined line of showers and storms moving through during the afternoon hours of Thursday. Make sure to check back here for more updates as we get closer to the event.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

