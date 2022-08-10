Clouds Linger Today with Shower and Storm Threats Tomorrow Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. We started the morning out with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds have been fairly calm overnight, so it was a great night to open the windows and let some fresh air in. Dewpoints are sitting in the mid to upper 50s. Thankfully we will continue to be in that comfortable state for today. The clouds will continue to fill in across the county. Some of us in far northern portions of the county may get lucky and see a few breaks in the clouds. Its not until the overnight hours where we see those clouds start to break up. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 70s across the region. That is quite a difference from those observed high temperatures we had yesterday which were only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 50s because of those clouds acting as a blanket to trap in those warmer temperatures. It will be another great night to keep the windows open and let in some fresh air. The winds will be fairly light.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Eventually, we will see some sun in the morning tomorrow, but it will be short lived. The sunshine is what will fuel those chances for showers and storms headed into the afternoon and evening. I do think most of the activity will be done by bed time tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s which is right around average for this time of year. Then, we will enter into a dry stretch of weather as we head into the Friday and into the beginning of the work week. Have a great Wednesday!

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

