County hoopsters work on their skills at Maine Celtics Camp

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) - The Basketball season is still a few months away, but today over 100 youngsters were able to attend a Maine Celtics basketball camp.The Camp is part of a series of stops made by the team throughout the state.

Evans Boston: ”The Dunkin Summer Clinic Series. We are doing one day clinics in locations for five straight days. Yesterday we were in Lewiston today we are in Fort Fairfield tomorrow we go back to the Bangor area for a clinic in Ellsworth and then in Hampden and then Waterville.

It’s been three years since the clinic was held and made a stop in the County

Boston:”This is the first time we have done the clinic since 2019 prior to the pandemic. We are just excited get back out there. We always try to plan a stop in Aroostook County on the series because we know how popular basketball is up here and we know we are going to get a lot of kids. We have more than 100 kids today.”

The youngsters came from several different communities around the County. The youngsters were broken up into different age groups and worked on the basics

Boston:” One of our coaches is helping us run the camp. He is a former Division 1 basketball player.”

Boston said that the Maine Celtics have tremendous support throughout the State

Boston:” It’s a basketball state. These fans will come to Portland. We are the Maine Celtics not the Portland Celtics, so we try to get out to all the communities around the state.”

Being affiliated with New England’s favorite NBA team gives them a lot of exposure. Everywhere you looked in the gym today you saw Celtics green

Boston:” I noticed how many Celtics jersey and Celtics T Shirts. This is part of Celtics nation and being affiliated with the Boston Celtics helps us with ticket sales during the regular season and it helps us out in the community because we know Celtics fans are all over New England and the State of Maine.”

Boston says it no longer surprises him when he walks into a gym and just sees a sea of green.

Boston:” We know Fort Fairfield’s colors are red, but it’s ok to see a little bit of green here in the gym today.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.