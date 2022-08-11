Armed subject tried to breach FBI HQ in Cincinnati, agency reports

FBI and Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence after a possible threat Wednesday morning.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - The FBI in Cincinnati reported that an armed person’s attempt to breach the building led to a police chase in Ohio on Wednesday.

The FBI said an armed person tried to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at the FBI Headquarters in the Cincinnati area.

After an alarm went off and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate I-71, the FBI said.

The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are on the scene near Wilmington.

The man was wearing body armor as he exchanged gunfire with police, the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said, according to the Associated Press.

Trump supporters have been using violent rhetoric after the FBI raid. (CNN, WPTV, KCAL, KCBS, DEPT OF JUSTICE, HOUSE TV, TWITTER, @REPSWALWELL, @DRPAULGOSAR)

The fleeing suspect is now out of his vehicle in a field off Smith Road and Ohio 73 off I-71 with multiple reports of shots fired at troopers, according to initial emergency communication reports.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers began chasing the suspect on northbound I-71 at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, dispatchers confirmed.

Clinton County Emergency Management said there is a lockdown in effect for all buildings within a one-mile radius of Smith and Center roads. People in that area are being told to lock their doors and remain inside.

The incident comes a day after the FBI director warned against threats circulating online against FBI agents and the Justice Department after the agency’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday in Omaha.

