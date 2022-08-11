Fish River Rural Health debuts two school based mobile units

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fish River Rural Health in Fort Kent showed off two new acquisitions.

They debuted their two school based mobile units at an open house. In 2019, Fish River began providing school based health care to St John Valley schools. In the past, they were only able to offer integrated services to the schools that had available campus space. The idea of the mobile units was presented to Fish River Rural Health as school representatives looked to keep students on campus and shorten the appointment times. Fish River will provide clinical staff for the units which will be a benefit for the students and parents. It will mean shorter appointment time and less time away from work for parents and less time away from school for the students.

Heather Pelletier, CEO at Fish River Rural House: ”Yeah so from a parent perspective they take a lot less time off from work. So a student appointment averages about 30 minutes, and so the student would come out from class and they would only be away from class for about 30 minutes, losing very limited time of learning. We all have our kids at school to learn. And we have talked to the schools and we really feel that healthy students, healthy learners so that is what the motto that we do for our school based services.”

One of the mobile units is a transit van that is a laboratory predominantly for COVID testing, vaccination services, and therapy services. Then the other is a two suite mobile unit for clinical services that include counseling, therapy, biofeedback, and more. Fish River Rural Health is providing services to 7 school sites To learn more information about the mobile units, contact Fish River Rural Health.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.