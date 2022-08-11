Morning Sun will Provide Fuel for Afternoon Showers and Storms

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. This morning, we will feature some breaks in the cloud cover, but that will fuel those chances for showers and storms headed into this afternoon and into this evening. This will be all courtesy of a cold front slowly making its way into our region. This is one of the few chances I see for rain headed into the weekend and even into the beginning of the work week as high pressure will be making a return. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s. Eventually, those high temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s as we get throughout the course of the day. Dewpoints are in the low 60s at this point and look to remain that way.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Timing the rest of today out for you, we begin to see some breaks in the clouds by mid morning. As we head into lunch time, we see the first of the rain move into far western portions of the county. They will start off fairly light, but we can see them start to pick up in intensity where we see the yellow orange and red on the map. By the evening commute the activity will be centered towards central portions of the county. They do start to lose their intensity as they get towards eastern portions of the county. It’s not until the overnight hours where we will see things start to clear out. By early tomorrow morning, we are left with some low level clouds. Because of how quick moving this line of showers and storms are, I don’t see us picking up much in the way of totals. We can see that in points west, those totals will be right around a half an inch and that is because they will be seeing the heaviest of the rain. As you travel further east the showers will begin to break up and that’s why those totals are topping out at around a tenth of an inch.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Low temperatures tonight will be in the low to mid 50s. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will see a return to sunshine after the early morning hours. For more details on this morning’s forecast be sure to tune in to today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast! Have a terrific Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.