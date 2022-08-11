Shower and Thunderstorm Threat Tomorrow Afternoon Before Nice Weather Moves in for the End of the Work Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. As the low pressure system that brought us the cloud cover and rain shower activity over the past few days continues to push its way south and east, we finally have a good idea as to how much rainfall the county received from this system. Right now it looks like most of the county received between an inch and a quarter to as much as two and a quarter inches. These higher end rainfall amounts helped give everything a good soaking, and will overall prevent us from falling into a drought.

Rainfall Totals from The Past 72 Hours (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup finally shows the low pressure system that’s been bringing us the cloud cover, and isolated rain shower activity through the morning hours, sinking its way to the south and east. This has allowed for a weak area of high pressure to have some influence on our weather. Another cold front located back to our west will be making its way through during the day tomorrow, allowing for another round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Once that cold front clears the region, high pressure looks to build back in, providing nice weather for Friday and continuing into Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows the cloud cover slowly breaking apart throughout the rest of this evening and overnight. This will set us up with some mostly to partly cloudy skies across the region to start the day, with patchy fog in place in some of the lower lying valleys. Going through the morning hours fog is quick to burn off, leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day. This sunshine works against itself providing instability to the atmosphere, leading to rain shower and thunderstorm activity through the afternoon and evening hours. This line looks to push from west to east, and could pack a bit of a punch as it moves through, however at this point the atmosphere looks to remain stable enough so that severe weather is not a concern.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.