Versant Power PSA - Power Outage Alert

(WABI)
By WAGM News
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant crews are responding to two separate outages: A fallen tree on the line caused outages for about 1,000 customers in Orrington. Repairs are underway. Crews are en route to Madawaska to determine the cause of an outage affecting about 1,100 customers. They will work safely and as quickly as possible to make any necessary repairs until all customers are restored.

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line. Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways. Customers who use generators are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer’s guidelines at all times.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit Versant’s Live Outage & Restoration Map.

