PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Families recently got some help, as students prepare to head back to school. The annual Back to School Bash was held at ACAP Wednesday. Students and their families were able to stop by and pick up a back pack full of school supplies. 800 students were registered for back packs and by the end of the event, only 100 were left to be picked up. Sherry Locke, the Director of Advancement for ACAP, says it was a great day.

“It’s so great when you take a little one in the room and they get to chose their own back pack, they get to look at them all and decide which one is best for them and their personality. It does look a little different the last couple of years with the pandemic, it’s more designed just as the back pack give away and we really staggered when folks came in. Today we invited the entire community, including several community partners, to join us and we had at one point over 500 people in our parking lot at one time. It was great, we had games and activities for the kids, lots of prizes, we did a scavenger hunt in addition to all the giveaways to really set folks up for success.” says Locke.

In addition to back packs, students were also able to look through some gently used clothing, brand new socks and winter coats and some additional school supplies.

