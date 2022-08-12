Showers Ending Tonight With a Mix of Sun and Clouds Expected Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. High temperatures today were able to warm up a few more degrees compared to what we saw yesterday. Most places across the county made it into the lower to mid 70s. This of course is compared to the upper 60s and lower 70s that we saw yesterday, with mostly cloudy skies present through much of the day. Today we did see the sunshine for longer periods of time resulting in temperatures being able to warm up by the afternoon. This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front and associated low pressure systems currently sitting off to our west. As they make their way through the region this evening, it will continue to provide the spark and energy the atmosphere needs to touch off some showers and thunderstorms. Once this cold front clears the area by tomorrow morning, high pressure will begin to build into the region. This will provide nice weather to the county during the day tomorrow, with the pattern continuing into the first part of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the rest of this evening shows the line of showers and storms continuing to progress its way east. As it does so, temperatures will continue to cool off as drier air works into the region behind the cold front on northwesterly winds. This drier air provides us a nicer day tomorrow with more sunshine expected over the eastern half of the county. Right now western spots are looking to remain on the cooler side as a few more clouds look to be present over the western half of the county. This cloud cover sticks around throughout the afternoon and evening hours, before breaking apart just after sunset. The clear skies for everyone during the overnight hours means that we could be looking at some chilly temperatures for overnight lows. The good news is that with the sunshine expected to remain in place for at least the morning hours of Saturday, that will help to quickly warm things back up.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more forecast details, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.