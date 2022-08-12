A Split Forecast Weekend Expected; Increasing Clouds Saturday Leads to Scattered Showers Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. We had a better day going outside as a mixture of sunshine and clouds was present across the county. Going back through last night though and looking at some of the rainfall reports. Most communities that saw showers and downpours picked up between a quarter inch to over half an inch of rain in some spots.

Rainfall Reports from Yesterday (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the cold front and low pressure systems that brought the shower and thunderstorm activity to the region yesterday. We’ve been in a pattern the past few days where systems like this have been stalling out just to our east. They have been close enough to continue to influence our weather. That’s why we’ve seen more cloud cover and gloomy days the past few days, versus sunnier days. We are looking at better weather to start the day tomorrow as high pressure takes a bit more control of our weather. It’s short-lived as the low pressure system to our east looks like it could back into the region during the day Sunday, providing additional rounds of showers for the second half of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the overnight hours tonight shows the cloud cover sticking around for some, while breaking apart for others. This will ultimately lead to a partly cloudy overnight hours, before a partly to mostly sunny start to the day tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day, so if you’re looking to get outside and see some sunshine during the day tomorrow, the best time will be during the morning hours. As clouds fill in during the afternoon and into the evening, it will ad a slightly cooler feel to the air. Going throughout the overnight hours and into the morning hours of Sunday, our next system approaches from the east. This will bring rain showers, scattered at times, to the eastern half of the county during the early morning hours of Sunday, before filling in as scattered showers for everyone late morning and continuing into the early afternoon. We’ll see shower activity come to an end, and cloud cover begin to clear out during the evening hours, meaning that we could see the sunset Sunday night, but ultimately better weather is expected Monday with the return to sunshine.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

