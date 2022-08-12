Sunshine Enters Today and Continues Into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We had some showers and storms move through overnight due to a cold front that is now headed off of our coast. The good news is that headed into the weekend and the beginning of the work week we will be greeted by high pressure, so things will remain dry. For us, it’s a good thing we are entering into a dry stretch, but some places could definitely use the rain in the state. The current drought monitor which was updated yesterday, has parts of Washington county have been placed in the abnormally dry category. Last week, we had seen some locations in a step up from there in that moderate drought. They are still in that category, but check out far points south like Portland. They are in a severe drought. We started the morning off with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. That’s the case now too, temperatures are in the lower 60s. Dewpoints are just about matching those current temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s so we are continuing that drier like feel to the air.

Drought Monitor (WAGM)

Timing out the rest of today for you, clouds will stick around a bit for the morning commute. As we head into lunch time, that’s when we will have a return to the full sunshine. However western portions of the county will be stuck in the clouds a bit longer. For your evening commute, things will clear out and will stay that way into the overnight hours. I wouldn’t rule out a couple areas of patchy fog into early tomorrow morning like we saw this morning. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. Low temperatures tonight will be in the upper 40s to low 50s throughout the county. High temperatures on Sunday will continue to be in the mid to upper 70s. Highs on Monday will be closer to 80.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

As we look ahead into the next couple of days, we will keep things dry through Monday at least. By Tuesday and Wednesday, we will be ushering in some more shower chances. Check back with us early next week on the updated timing for that. Highs will continue to be in the mid to upper 70s.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

For more details on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a fantastic Friday and a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.