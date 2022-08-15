Another Decent Day in Store Tomorrow, Before Rain Showers and Downpours for Midweek

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. Stepping out the door today it was another nice and warm day with plenty of sunshine. This allowed for temperatures across the county to climb up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. While this is now a couple of degrees above the average high temperature for this time of year, it was still a nice day with not too much heat to make things uncomfortable. This nice weather is thanks to a high pressure system that’s currently sitting over us at the moment. This high pressure will continue to strengthen during the overnight hours, providing a nicer day for the day tomorrow as it begins to work its way to the north. While this keeps a cold front from moving through the region during the day tomorrow, it works to steer another low pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean up this way to impact our weather by the time we get to the middle of the work week.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the next couple of days shows the partly to mostly clear skies expected throughout the overnight hours. This is what allows for some patchy fog to develop as the clear skies and calm winds help to promote radiational cooling. This allows for temperatures to cool off into the lower to mid 50s. Tomorrow starts off mostly sunny skies once the fog burns off from the early morning. This will eventually lead to partly sunny skies going into the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the overnight hours tomorrow night as our next system approaches from the east. This will lead to rain showers and downpours moving into the region for Wednesday, and continuing on into Thursday. High temperatures tomorrow look to be closer to average once again. Highs are expected to climb up into the upper 70s, with some spots approaching the lower 80s once again. Keep in mind more cloud cover will be approaching the region towards the afternoon, so I wouldn’t be surprised if that keeps temperatures a couple degrees cooler than what we saw today.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your evening!

